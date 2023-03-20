One of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits hit by an SUV while on a training run in November returned home last week.

LASD recruit injured when SUV ran over group on training run returns home after November attack

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits hit by an SUV while on a training run in November returned home last week.

Lauren Preciado returned to her Chino home with lots of fanfare. Friends, family and members of the local police force greeted her to celebrate her return home.

Preciado has had a long road to recovery and says she still has a long way to go.

She is grateful for the outpouring of community support.

"I was very happy to see them. And it was very nice to see my local police department here, and everyone, my family, my friends and it's just a happy time for me," said Preciado.

The driver of the SUV was initially arrested, but he was later released.

No charges have yet been filed.