free food

Chipotle giving away free burritos to health care workers

EMBED <>More Videos

Chipotle giving away free burritos to health care workers

NEWPORT BEACH, California -- Chipotle is giving away burritos to health care workers as a thank you during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Mexican food chain announced it is giving out 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses and medical providers.

To all the hard-working, extra-shift-taking lifesavers who put the care in healthcare, we want to thank you for all you do," a message reads on the company's website.

Health care professionals have to sign up to get a code starting Thursday at 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST at giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the health care community," Chris Brandt, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release.

The offer comes ahead of May 6, which is 'National Nurses Day.'

People are also invited to thank medical professionals through a virtual thank you wall at that same link.

Chipotle is also launching a e-gift card program to support health care workers.

Beginning April 28, the company will match 10% of special e-gift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation. The health care e-gift card program runs until May 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodfree stuffchipotlehealth carenursesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Local nonprofits receive $10,000 each ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Freebies, deals for National Coffee Day
Krispy Kreme doubles doughnut deal for those vaccinated against COVID
Rams make an impact on and off the field
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News