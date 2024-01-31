'Feed the Kids SC' program is helping students in need in San Clemente

According to the nonprofit's president, there's a school in San Clemente that 153 students that are registered as homeless.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Food insecurity is a growing problem across the country, and it's especially worrisome when children don't have access to healthy food.

That's why the Orange County nonprofit Love San Clemente is making it its mission to feed as many students when they don't have access to meals.

"Provide enough groceries for them to get through the weekend because unfortunately, with a lot of food insecure kids, when they approach that weekend, they start getting depressed because they know that when they go home, they don't know if they are going to eat over the weekend."

Davis, who is also the senior pastor of Calvary Chapel San Clemente, gave ABC7 a look at how the Feed The Kids SC program works. Volunteers bag the food and other items then it's delivered to a school and given to a child in need.

"There's a school in San Clemente that has a 153 registered homeless," he said. "We just provide enough groceries for them to get through the weekend."

Thanks to donations from the community, Davis is now hoping to expand the Feed The Kids SC program from being able to feed one school to several others overs the next couple of months.

"We now have decided we are able to expand to three schools," he said.

The program just launched this year, and Davis hopes he and his volunteers can keep it going with the help of schools.