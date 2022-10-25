Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will be getting a treat this Halloween.

Supporters and friends are invited to take part in the hospital's annual Halloween greeting card drive.

Individuals can go to CHLA.org/Halloween by October 29, choose from one of three ready-to-color designs and write a personal message of cheer to a patient.

The coloring cards with special notes will then be printed out and hand-delivered by CHLA's Child Life team to pediatric patients along with fun goody bags to celebrate the season.

Delta Air Lines has pledged to give $1 to the hospital for each card sent by October 29, committing up to $25,000.

Patients will also be able to engage in a variety of seasonal-themed activities at the hospital's Pumpkin Party, which includes pumpkin decorating and arts and crafts.