1 dead after shooting on 60 Freeway in Montebello area

One person is dead after a shooting on the eastbound 60 Freeway in the Montebello-Monterey Park area.
By ABC7.com staff
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a shooting on the eastbound 60 Freeway in the Montebello-Monterey Park area.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. near the Paramount Boulevard exit. Traffic on the eastbound side was shut down as officers investigated, while the westbound side was moving slowly.

A body was covered by a tarp on the roadway at the scene.

Circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
