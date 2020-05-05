1 dead after shooting on 60 Freeway in Montebello area

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a shooting on the eastbound 60 Freeway in the Montebello-Monterey Park area.The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. near the Paramount Boulevard exit. Traffic on the eastbound side was shut down as officers investigated, while the westbound side was moving slowly.A body was covered by a tarp on the roadway at the scene.Circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.