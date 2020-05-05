MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a shooting on the eastbound 60 Freeway in the Montebello-Monterey Park area.
The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. near the Paramount Boulevard exit. Traffic on the eastbound side was shut down as officers investigated, while the westbound side was moving slowly.
A body was covered by a tarp on the roadway at the scene.
Circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
1 dead after shooting on 60 Freeway in Montebello area
One person is dead after a shooting on the eastbound 60 Freeway in the Montebello-Monterey Park area.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News