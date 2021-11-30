LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- New Image Emergency Shelter in Long Beach serves low-income and homeless families.
The organization was started by twin sisters Brenda Wilson and Lynda Moran.
Every year, they throw an event called the Christmas Store for kids in need, so they can get toys and shoes.
"We started the Christmas store 27 years ago and we started with 20 to 30 families, and now, we're up to 600 plus families," said Wilson, executive director of New Image.
This year's event will be held at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Long Beach on Dec. 18.
It's not open to the public and only for families in need who have an appointment.
However, Wilson and Moran say they don't have enough toys. They say issues at the port have made things extremely difficult, with many donations delayed.
"63% of our toy donors are not going to be helping us this year," said Moran, deputy director of New Image.
Wilson and Moran say they normally have 40,000 toys but this year, they only have about 5,000 so far.
The toy donors were secured months ago, but Wilson and Moran say they were notified about three weeks ago that the toys won't arrive in time.
"We've been trying to get enough toys to be able to accommodate each child with at least five to six toys and certainly a pair of Vans shoes," said Wilson.
Wilson and Moran are asking the public for help.
You can go to their website to donate or contact them.
Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Supply chain problems delay toy donations for homeless and low-income kids
A Long Beach organization says they need 35,000 toys in three weeks to hand out to low-income and homeless children.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News