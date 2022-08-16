Sunset Strip shooting victim struggles to recover from brain injury as suspects remain outstanding

"For someone to want to take his light and put it out ... it absolutely angers me," said the mother of the victim, who remains hospitalized in grave condition.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been four months since Christopher Martin was shot in the head while trying to stop his friends from being robbed on the Sunset Strip.

He wasn't expected to survive the shooting. But his family says Christopher is a fighter.

His brain injury was severe. To communicate with his family now, he can only blink his eyes. One blink is for yes, two for no.

And three blinks is to tell his mother he loves her.

"It's heartbreaking when I look at my son and knowing that he's where he is physically and mentally," Donna Martin told Eyewitness News. "These criminals shot my child in the head and they are going on with their lives as if nothing has happened."

The San Diego man was in Los Angeles on April 16 celebrating a friend's birthday. The group had left a night club on the Sunset Strip when several men tried to rob them around 3 a.m, targeting them for their jewelry.

Christopher yelled at the robbers to stop and one of them opened fire, hitting him in the skull and leaving him for dead in the parking lot in front of Pink Taco.

Martin was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Now his family says Christopher is making progress surviving an injury they feared could have taken his life. They are also pleading for the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been started to help his family with medical expenses.

His family hopes he can be moved to a brain injury facility to help his recovery.

Christopher is a musician and played football while at UC Davis. He also was serving as a caregiver for a disabled cousin.

Police are still searching for the suspects. One was wearing a ski mask and another had a face mask. They fled in a black 3-series BMW. Investigators believe the violent attack wasn't their first, nor their last.

As Martin's family focuses on his recovery, they are also fighting for justice and pleading for someone to do the right thing.

"Please, please speak up," Donna Martin said. "I would do it for you, I promise I would. I really want you to speak up. My son is not who he used to be and it's all because of what these people have done."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD 24-7 or (877)527-3247. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS

