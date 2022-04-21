west hollywood

Family of man critically injured in shooting on Sunset Strip seeking public's help in finding gunman

"For someone to want to take his light and put it out ... it absolutely angers me," said the mother of the victim.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting on Sunset Strip gravely injures 1 person, gunman on the loose

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a man who was left critically injured during a shooting along the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood over the weekend is asking the public for help in finding the person responsible.

The shooting broke out in the 8200 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, near Roxbury Road, at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Note: The video above is from the original report the night of this shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was committing a robbery when the victim yelled at him to stop.

That's when the suspect shot the victim and then took off, according to investigators. He remains hospitalized in grave condition.

Eyewitness News spoke with the victim's family Wednesday night, who described their loved one - who is 27 years old - as an ambitious person with big dreams.

"He's full of so much energy and positivity, and he loves the Lord and he loves helping people," said his mother.

A description of the shooter was not available. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeles countycrimewest hollywoodnightclubrobberyshootinglos angelesman shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
WEST HOLLYWOOD
Shooting on Sunset Strip gravely injures 1 person, gunman on the loose
Deaths of 2 women drugged during night out ruled homicides: Officials
LASD searching for hit-and-run driver who hit 2 pedestrians in WeHo
WeHo puts on fundraiser to help people of Ukraine as war rages on
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect, 2 minors lead police on wild, aggressive chase
A gun, a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial
3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70,000 of property
Cashier mistake leads to $1M lottery win for Iowa man
New poll finds most Americans are in favor of wearing masks on planes
Jerry West demands retraction, apology over portrayal in HBO series
Rams to turn Hollywood Hills mansion into draft headquarters
Show More
Cruise ship returns to LA as passengers test positive for COVID
Got the munchies? Here's where you can get cheap 4/20 deals
Pilot killed when small plane crashes near NB 210 Freeway in Sylmar
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News