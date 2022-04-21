Family of man critically injured in shooting on Sunset Strip seeking public's help in finding gunman

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a man who was left critically injured during a shooting along the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood over the weekend is asking the public for help in finding the person responsible.The shooting broke out in the 8200 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, near Roxbury Road, at around 3 a.m. Saturday.The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was committing a robbery when the victim yelled at him to stop.That's when the suspect shot the victim and then took off, according to investigators. He remains hospitalized in grave condition.Eyewitness News spoke with the victim's family Wednesday night, who described their loved one - who is 27 years old - as an ambitious person with big dreams."He's full of so much energy and positivity, and he loves the Lord and he loves helping people," said his mother.A description of the shooter was not available. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.