3 LAFD firefighters injured after fire erupts at historic church in South Los Angeles

SOUTH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three firefighters were injured early Sunday morning while battling a fire that engulfed a church in South Los Angeles, officials said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area for one hour and 40 minutes.

One firefighter suffered moderate injuries and two others sustained minor injuries; two of them were transported to a hospital while the other was treated at the scene, an LAFD spokesperson said.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. at the Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., Prange said.

Firefighters ended the offensive battle and took up defensive positions outside the building after the interior structure collapsed, trapping multiple firefighters, he said.

The defensive fight was aimed at putting out the flames and protecting structures near the burning building.

Arson investigators were summoned to the scene.