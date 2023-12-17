Fire destroys Pomona church hours before toy giveaway, Christmas celebrations

Hundreds of toys that were set to be given away to local children were destroyed in the Pomona church fire.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire destroyed a popular community church in Pomona overnight, just hours before a planned toy giveaway and Christmas celebration.

The Victory Outreach church erupted in flames around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, the 12,000 square-foot building was already engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke shooting into the air.

The fire was so strong that firefighters had to pull back because of the risk of building collapse.

"When they arrived on scene they had heavy smoke and fire showing through this old church," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh with Los Angeles County fire.

"Immediately they went into an aggressive interior attack. They were in there about 20 minutes when the roof started to collapse and the fire really expanded. So they had to go into defensive mode and defensive operation."

More than 100 firefighters were involved in containing the flames and by 7 a.m. they were still active on scene spraying water onto the smoldering ruins.

Cleanup continues at the scene after a fire destroyed the Victory Outreach Pomona church.

The church had planned to give away about 500 toys to local needy children on Sunday, along with holding a Christmas play with kids activities, including games and train rides. Local church members were gathering at the scene Sunday morning to console each other and pray.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.