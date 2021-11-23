Business

Citadel Outlets in Commerce will be open Thanksgiving night for SoCal shoppers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Citadel Outlets will be open to shoppers Thanksgiving night

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- While some big-name retailers will be closed this Thanksgiving holiday, the Citadel Outlets in Commerce will have most stores open.

Although many shopping centers across Southern California are choosing to only open Friday, the Citadel Outlets says it will have a family-friendly experience on Thanksgiving with hourly snowfall shows around its Christmas tree they say is the tallest in the state.

David Blagg, the general manager of The Citadel, anticipates up to 80 of the more than 100 businesses to be open starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday night.

Last year, many stores abandoned their late-night Thanksgiving hours because of COVID-19, and most of them plan to carry that practice into 2021. Walmart, Target, Costco are just some of the larger retailers that will be closed for the holiday.

RELATED: What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021?

For people still wanting to hunt for deals in-person on Black Friday, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez recommends Kohl's, Target and Best Buy.

However, she warns anything below 32% off really isn't a good find since that was the average discount in 2020 and it's the same this year.

If you head over to the Citadel Outlets, don't forget your masks since they are required indoors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscity of commercelos angeles countyholiday shoppingthanksgivingshoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News