Citadel Outlets in Commerce will be open Thanksgiving night for SoCal shoppers

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- While some big-name retailers will be closed this Thanksgiving holiday, the Citadel Outlets in Commerce will have most stores open.Although many shopping centers across Southern California are choosing to only open Friday, the Citadel Outlets says it will have a family-friendly experience on Thanksgiving with hourly snowfall shows around its Christmas tree they say is the tallest in the state.David Blagg, the general manager of The Citadel, anticipates up to 80 of the more than 100 businesses to be open starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday night.Last year, many stores abandoned their late-night Thanksgiving hours because of COVID-19, and most of them plan to carry that practice into 2021. Walmart, Target, Costco are just some of the larger retailers that will be closed for the holiday.For people still wanting to hunt for deals in-person on Black Friday, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez recommends Kohl's, Target and Best Buy.However, she warns anything below 32% off really isn't a good find since that was the average discount in 2020 and it's the same this year.If you head over to the Citadel Outlets, don't forget your masks since they are required indoors.