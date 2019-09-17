City of Carson proposes plan to ban gun sales and gun possession within its city limits

CARSON, Calif. -- The City of Carson proposed a plan to ban gun sales and gun possession within its city limits.The only exception to the ban would be having a gun inside a home for the purpose of home protection. Carson Mayor Albert Robles hopes to do this by using the city's land use powers.Gun sales and gun possession would not be allowed within a one-mile radius of a school, park, church or day care effectively making it impossible for gun sales and gun possession to happen within city limits.