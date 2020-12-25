City of Los Angeles phasing out ShakeAlertLA in favor of new app, MyShake

The app uses data from the U.S.G.S. to give Californians warnings about impending earthquakes.
The City of Los Angeles is phasing out the USGS ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system app "ShakeAlertLA" and introducing a new early warning app.

One week from Friday, ShakeAlertLA will be retired. Users are being encouraged to download MyShake, a new statewide app that is being rolled out.

RELATED: After pair of SoCal earthquakes, how did new ShakeAlert app perform?

MyShake uses information from the USGS to give Californians a heads up before a strong quake hits. It also improves on lessons learned by developers of ShakeAlertLA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaearthquakewarningapp
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom expects to extend some stay-at-home orders
Winter storm brings rain, snow to SoCal
Support team to be sent to LA County amid COVID-19 surge, Newsom says
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Kaiser Permanente delaying non-urgent elective surgeries in SoCal
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
Show More
Millions traveled through US airports during holiday season
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
2 rescued from LA River after becoming stranded amid rain storm
SoCal weather: First winter storm of season will drop rain, snow on region
More TOP STORIES News