City of Los Angeles phasing out ShakeAlertLA in favor of new app, MyShake

The City of Los Angeles is phasing out the USGS ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system app "ShakeAlertLA" and introducing a new early warning app.One week from Friday, ShakeAlertLA will be retired. Users are being encouraged to download MyShake, a new statewide app that is being rolled out.MyShake uses information from the USGS to give Californians a heads up before a strong quake hits. It also improves on lessons learned by developers of ShakeAlertLA.