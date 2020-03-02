Cyber attack targets City of Torrance, interrupts email and servers

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Email accounts and servers were interrupted after the City of Torrance experienced a cyber attack on Sunday.The cyber attack happened around 2:30 a.m., interrupting email accounts and server function, according to a news release from the City of Torrance.The City said safety operations still have access to communications, but some city business services are compromised.Cyber experts are investigating the source of the attack, and staff are working with agencies to resolve all issues.The City said "public personal data" was not affected.City libraries are expected to remain open during regular business.