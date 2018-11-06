Claremont woman, 61, charged with murder for allegedly striking cyclist intentionally

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
A 61-year-old woman was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of a cyclist after police say she intentionally struck the victim.

Sandra Marie Wicksted, of Claremont, was arrested Sunday after the deadly crash, and prosecutors allege that she willfully used her vehicle as a weapon against the victim and four other cyclists.

Wicksted is charged with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Claremont police responded to the crash at about 11:37 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Mills Ave.

Upon investigation, it was determined Wicksted intended to strike the bicyclist.

Lt. Eric Huizar identified the victim as 54-year-old Leslie Pray of Claremont. Pray was on her morning bike ride when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pray was on the bike lane heading north, while the suspect was across the street in another lane. Skids marks from the scene were visible.

"The fact that the bicyclist was driving northbound on Mills in a bicycle lane, and the vehicle was travelling southbound, with skids we found at the scene shows a direct line right into the bicyclist," Huizar said. "It's clear to us that she intended to strike the bicyclist."

Police said Wicksted attempted to strike four other cyclists before hitting and killing Pray.

Wicksted's arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, but the hearing was continued. She is currently being held on $2 million bail. If convicted, Wicksted faces a possible sentence of life in prison.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
