Clarence Avant, music executive known as 'Godfather of Black Music,' dies at 92

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clarence Avant, the music executive known as the "Godfather of Black Music," has died at the age of 92, according to a report.

The label owner and music industry mentor died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Avant discovered and signed "Ain't No Sunshine" singer Bill Withers, and co-promoted "Bad," Michael Jackson's first solo world tour, in the 80s.

His death comes about 20 months after his wife, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed by an intruder in their Beverly Hills home.

