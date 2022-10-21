Teachers from across the country recognized as the CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence

'You can see the passion that they have.' Education Secretary Cardona helps honor 30 teachers from around the country who have been recognized as CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence

NASHVILLE, TN -- 30 Teachers from across the country were invited to Nashville to be recognized as the CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence.

"Teachers within that room said 'we're not feeling valued.' And here we are the music industry, we have the CMA Awards, and we're like wait. We know how to do awards shows pretty well. How can we establish some kind of event that allows teachers to walk taller the minute they leave the room," said Tiffany Kerns, Exec. Director, CMA Foundation.

"I think of little Darlene who was doubting to ever be a music teacher. If she had known that, fast forward, I was going to get this? Oh my gosh!" said Darlene Machacon, La Quinta High school, Westminster, CA.

"This is not like anything I've ever experienced as a music teacher. Probably unlike anything I will experience," Justin Antos, Eisenhower High School, Blue Island, IL.

"It's not just about the cash prize. It's really about how do we lift up these teachers, not just tonight, but really for the rest of their lives," said Sarah Trahem, CEO, Country Music Association.

On hand to celebrate the teachers, some of the biggest names in Country music.

"My sister was a school teacher," said Kix Brooks. "Believe it or not, in Music City some 20 years ago, there was no music in Nashville schools."

Even the U-S Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona flew in to show his support of these educators.

"These teachers want the kids to be successful. You can see the passion that they have," said Secretary Cardona.

The CMA Foundation invests 150-thousand dollars toward the teachers' classroom needs and music programs, plus their professional development to continue to drive music education.