Businesses honor educators with great deals during National Teacher Appreciation Week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Teacher Appreciation Week is here and many businesses are offering great deals in honor of educators.
At Buffalo Wild Wings, teachers and school staff can get 20% off their orders with a valid ID through May 12.
At TGI Fridays, teachers can get a free entree on May 7 for National Teacher Appreciation Day at participating locations.
At Golden Corral, teachers can get 20% off one adult buffet all week.
Insomnia Cookies is giving teachers one free classic cookie in-store, all week, no purchase necessary, with a valid ID.
The Parking Spot is also giving teachers 25% off parking during their trips. Teachers just need to sign up with an associated education email account.
Raising Cane's is giving 10 teachers an all-expense paid summer vacation. Teachers can enter starting Monday at raisingcanestasweepstakes.com.
Winners will get two round-trip tickets to any U.S. destination, a two-night hotel stay and a $200 gift card.
National Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 6 to May 10.