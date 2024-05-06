Businesses honor educators with great deals during National Teacher Appreciation Week

This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week and many businesses are offering great deals in honor of educators.

This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week and many businesses are offering great deals in honor of educators.

This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week and many businesses are offering great deals in honor of educators.

This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week and many businesses are offering great deals in honor of educators.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Teacher Appreciation Week is here and many businesses are offering great deals in honor of educators.

At Buffalo Wild Wings, teachers and school staff can get 20% off their orders with a valid ID through May 12.

At TGI Fridays, teachers can get a free entree on May 7 for National Teacher Appreciation Day at participating locations.

At Golden Corral, teachers can get 20% off one adult buffet all week.

Insomnia Cookies is giving teachers one free classic cookie in-store, all week, no purchase necessary, with a valid ID.

The Parking Spot is also giving teachers 25% off parking during their trips. Teachers just need to sign up with an associated education email account.

Raising Cane's is giving 10 teachers an all-expense paid summer vacation. Teachers can enter starting Monday at raisingcanestasweepstakes.com.

Winners will get two round-trip tickets to any U.S. destination, a two-night hotel stay and a $200 gift card.

National Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 6 to May 10.