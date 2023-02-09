12-year-old Coachella Valley boy accused of showing guns, making threats in video sent to classmates

Police said the boy sent a video to other students, making threats while showing several handguns.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old Coachella Valley middle school student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after making threats to his fellow classmates, police said.

The Cathedral City Police Department said the boy sent a video to other students at James Workman Middle School, making threats while showing several handguns.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found several weapons at the boy's home in the 67700 block of Verona Road. Since the home was near Rio Vista Elementary School, police requested the school be placed on a temporary lockdown for safety precautions.

The boy's father, identified as Roman Rodriguez, was arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal rifle, and possession of unregistered firearms. He was transported to the Riverside County Jail in Indio.

The boy was taken into custody for criminal threats and transferred to the Indio Juvenile Hall.

"The department wants to remind and encourage parents to monitor their child's activity on their cellular phones, social media accounts and gaming apps with chat features," said police in a statement. "Parents should regularly check the contents, including pictures and videos, on their child's cellular phone."

Anyone with more information on this case is urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.