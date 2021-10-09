Santa Ana police release sketch of suspect in cold case murder

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police released a suspect sketch in hopes of catching the gunman who killed a young father in 1998.Sergio Hernandez was shot and killed during what police believe was a road-rage incident in Santa Ana on May 6, 1998. The killer was never arrested.Hernandez's children were very young at the time of his murder."It's hard. Every year, the day of his birthday, the day of his passing ... it just never ends," daughter Jasmine Hernandez said."I wish I got to know his favorite sport, his favorite color," said daughter Valeria Hernandez, her voice choked with emotion.In 1998, investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but the case went cold. Now, 23 years after Hernandez was killed, detectives have a major breakthrough."Our cold case detective gave this particular case a review with a fresh set of eyes," said Santa Ana Police Department Cmdr. Jose Gonzalez. "In doing so, he uncovered some information and developed some information that allowed us to really create this composite sketch of who we believe is the murder suspect in this case."Detectives recently canvassed the area of Sunset and 5th streets with the sketch."That area there is comprised of some long-term residents and maybe some knew who the suspect was or maybe has information they can share with us," Gonzalez said.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, with a medium build, estimated to be between 20 and 23 years old, 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 inches tall. He was wearing a blue and white serape. The suspect is believed to frequent or live in the area, according to police.Hernandez's family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.