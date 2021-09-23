SWAT team arrests father, son at East LA home in connection with 3 cold case murders

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SWAT team descended on a residence about 4:30 a.m. and took Anthony Velasquez, 31, into custody. His father, 51-year-old Manuel Velasquez, was arrested as a suspected accessory to the crimes.
News video from the scene showed deputies placing a shirtless Anthony Velasquez into a patrol vehicle after he was apprehended.
'They will kill again': $80K reward to help catch suspects linked to 3 East LA murders
The arrests came after an $80,000 reward was offered in the case and investigators received multiple tips.
The deceased victims in the case were Jesse Avalos, who was killed on Feb. 10, 2014; Eduardo Robles, who was fatally shot on July 6, 2015; and Amanda "Nikki" Lopez, who was killed on April 22, 2018.
