SWAT team arrests father, son at East LA home in connection with 3 cold case murders

EMBED <>More Videos

Son, father arrested in East LA in connection with 3 cold case murders

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and his father were arrested early Thursday morning at at home in East Los Angeles in connection with three separate murders that date back as far as 2014, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SWAT team descended on a residence about 4:30 a.m. and took Anthony Velasquez, 31, into custody. His father, 51-year-old Manuel Velasquez, was arrested as a suspected accessory to the crimes.

News video from the scene showed deputies placing a shirtless Anthony Velasquez into a patrol vehicle after he was apprehended.

'They will kill again': $80K reward to help catch suspects linked to 3 East LA murders
EMBED More News Videos

Two dangerous suspects are wanted for the murders of three innocent people in East L.A. between 2014 and 2018. Detectives say the "cold blooded" men are armed and extremely dangerous.


The arrests came after an $80,000 reward was offered in the case and investigators received multiple tips.

The deceased victims in the case were Jesse Avalos, who was killed on Feb. 10, 2014; Eduardo Robles, who was fatally shot on July 6, 2015; and Amanda "Nikki" Lopez, who was killed on April 22, 2018.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angelesmurdercold case
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputies shoot man armed with rifle after standoff in Lancaster
60 Freeway crash: 1 killed when semitrucks collide in Ontario
LAPD to add patrols along Melrose Avenue amid string of robberies
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
Gov. Newsom signs privacy laws for abortion patients
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Hollywood melee: Tourist attacked on Walk of Fame
Show More
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
Jeffrey Fire: Crews stop forward progress of Chatsworth blaze
Special needs student running for homecoming king in Lancaster
Data shows poor communities of color impacted most by bank closures
Trial opens in LA weight-loss doctor's alleged bogus billing scheme
More TOP STORIES News