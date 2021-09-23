SWAT team arrests father, son at East LA home in connection with 3 cold case murders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10960820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two dangerous suspects are wanted for the murders of three innocent people in East L.A. between 2014 and 2018. Detectives say the "cold blooded" men are armed and extremely dangerous.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and his father were arrested early Thursday morning at at home in East Los Angeles in connection with three separate murders that date back as far as 2014, authorities said.A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SWAT team descended on a residence about 4:30 a.m. and took Anthony Velasquez, 31, into custody. His father, 51-year-old Manuel Velasquez, was arrested as a suspected accessory to the crimes.News video from the scene showed deputies placing a shirtless Anthony Velasquez into a patrol vehicle after he was apprehended.The arrests came after an $80,000 reward was offered in the case and investigators received multiple tips.The deceased victims in the case were Jesse Avalos, who was killed on Feb. 10, 2014; Eduardo Robles, who was fatally shot on July 6, 2015; and Amanda "Nikki" Lopez, who was killed on April 22, 2018.