LA Coliseum begins transformation into racetrack to host 1st-ever NASCAR Clash

NASCAR is counting down the days until the Coliseum becomes the home of a two-day, 150-lap race event.
"As you can see behind me, we're going to town building a racetrack," said Dave Allen, president of the Auto Club Speedway.
It'll be a track for the first ever Busch Light Clash for Next Gen race cars.
Derek Muldowney is the man behind NASCAR's track's design and development.
"So the very first thing we had to do was protect the field. On top of that we've got roughly 9,000 cubic yards of fill material that's all recycled concrete. Once this is in, which we hope to finish this work this week, the fill material and the grading of the track -- we're ready to pave," Muldowney said.
This concept has taken several years to make a reality.
"It kept me awake very, very early in the process because we've never done anything like this before," Muldowney added.
Former race car driver Michael Waltrip says if this is successful, it'll bring the action right to the fan.
"You're going to be sitting right by it," Waltrip said. "We have a new car in 2022 and there's been a lot of talk about the Next Gen car and how it's going to handle on the mile and halves. Don't even worry about that here at the Coliseum. These guys are going to be on a level playing field. The cars won't feel any aerodynamics. They're just going to feel each other pushing and shoving."
The qualifying event will be held on Feb. 5 and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum event will be held the very next day on Feb. 6.