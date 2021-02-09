Texas student gives up entire college savings to help her mom pay rent

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas teen is giving up her entire college savings to help pay for her mom's rent and prevent her being evicted.Alondra Carmona, a senior in high school, recently got accepted to Barnard College, a highly-rated Ivy League liberal arts college for women.Her mom was injured last year, making it difficult for her to work. She lost her job three months ago, but kept that news from her daughter, whom she is raising alone.Carmona recently discovered that her mom had lost her job, was behind on rent, and might soon be evicted."In February of 2020, my mom broke her ankle and was not able to work," explained Carmona on. "Come March, the coronavirus started, which added to the financial problems we already had ... She owes two months of rent and will most likely get evicted in March."Carmona said she's using all of the money she saved for her college tuition to support her mom, a move that could potentially stifle her life-long dream."As much as I dream of going to Barnard College, it is not looking promising right now," wrote Carmona. "I am turning to GoFundMe as a last resort, because Barnard will not be able to change my financial aid package."Carmona said she has wanted to attend Barnard College since she was 15 and said she was raised in a single-parent household, witnessing her mom work to pay rent. The teen said she completed a six-week research internship for cervical cancer at Rice University and hopes to pursue a career in science and research."All of the programs I attended were a product of my enthusiasm for learning more about medicine and science," said Carmona.To read more about Carmona's story, visit her