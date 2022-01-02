Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in Colorado avalanche

EMBED <>More Videos

Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche

Dramatic video captured the moment a dog was rescued after being swept away by an avalanche and buried in snow in Colorado.

The dog, named Apollo, actually triggered the slide and wound up being swept over a cliff and through several trees before disappearing into the sea of snow.

Nearby skiers joined the search for the dog across the debris field that was 300 feet long and 50 feet wide. They used probe polls and poked through the snow in the hopes of locating the buried dog.

After more than 20 minutes, one of them found the dog and others joined in to dig Apollo out.

Apollo's owners called the rescuers heroes and told ABC News the dog appeared to be fine, other than an injured leg.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradosnow emergencyanimal rescuerescuesnowcaught on videodogavalanche
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide; children found unharmed
Mater Dei HS president leaving in wake of alleged hazing probe
LA County sees another steep rise in COVID hospitalizations
2nd bomb threat in a week at Orange County hospital
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
How to recycle food scraps with CA's new composting law
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Show More
Rose Parade: Pasadena's beloved tradition returns amid omicron surge
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
LA County crews scramble to clean up after massive sewage spill
Pope Francis on new year: Pandemic is hard, but focus on the good
New label for genetically modified food products now in effect
More TOP STORIES News