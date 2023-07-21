Comic-con is filled with costumes, collectibles, comic books but this year no stars

Comic-Con is back in full force...but without the big star-filled events. The SAG-AFTRA strike is preventing actors from promoting their latest movies, TV shows and streaming projects

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Comic-Con is back in full force...but without the big star-filled events. The SAG-AFTRA strike is preventing actors from promoting their latest movies, TV shows and streaming projects.

The convention officially opened Thursday, July 20, once again taking over the San Diego Convention. The people who put on Comic-Con say 135-thousand people will walk the floor. There are costumes galore... including teacher Andrea Seal as IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the character that earned Jamie Lee Curtis an Oscar.

"It's a walker. I don't know what you're talking about. It's a walker," said Seal.

While not everyone here dresses up, those who do know how to play it up.

"Actually, this is an original character. She's a mushroom fairy...don't have any wings so this is how I fly," said Christian Smith.

And if you think all these people come primarily to see the stars... sorry Hollywood!

"I'm glad that it's more like a Comic-Con," said Joe Garcia. "We have a bunch of comics, action figures, toys, artists, it's great," said Joe Garcia.

In addition, sometimes, something small can be a really big deal. There is a Steven Spielberg action figure from Mattel, a Comic-Con exclusive to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park." If you'd rather spend your money on "Star Wars," there is a cool light saber from EFX Collectibles for about $1600. Or if you love Grogu, there's an adorable animatronic item. But get ready to gasp.

"Grogu is probably one of the most expensive items that you can buy. It is custom-made... but the starting price is $250, 000," said Evan Berger, EFX Collectibles

Comic-con runs through Sunday, July 23.