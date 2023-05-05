Massive fire engulfs industrial building in Commerce: WATCH LIVE

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire erupted Friday morning at a commercial building in Commerce, prompting a response from more than 100 firefighters who attacked the blaze from all sides of the structure.

The three-alarm blaze began shortly before 4 a.m. at a structure measuring 350 feet by 350 feet in the 6500 block of Flotilla Street, near Garfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The roof of the single-story building quickly collapsed.

No injuries were immediately reported. Whether anyone was inside the structure when the fire began was unclear.

Firefighters were using aerial ladders to attack the flames, which were visible from 20 miles away.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.