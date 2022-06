COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Monday morning surrounded a hotel in Commerce where a man was reportedly barricaded inside with a gun.Sheriff's deputies received a call of a man with a gun at the Travelodge on Telegraph Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several patrol cars were still on scene by 6 a.m.It's unclear if any hotel units were being evacuated amid the ongoing investigation.