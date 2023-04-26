Authorities are searching for a suspect who they believe kidnapped a woman in Commerce.

LASD searching for kidnapping suspect who pistol-whipped woman, dragged her into car in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who they believe kidnapped a woman in Commerce.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the woman was walking down the 2200 block of Couts Avenue Tuesday afternoon while talking on her phone. That's when a man jumped out of a car and hit her with a pistol.

Investigators say the man then dragged her into the car, described as a 2016 or 2017 silver Kia Rio, and drove off.

It's not clear if the suspect and victim know each other.

The sheriff's department released images of the unidentified suspect, which show him wearing a white tank top and black shorts. The alleged victim was wearing a black dress and sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (213) 229-1700.