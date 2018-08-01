COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Hundreds of paddlers participated in the 22nd Long Beach Dragon Boat Festival.


The two-day event featured traditional Chinese dances, art demonstrations and live music.

Teams from throughout California and out of state participated in the 500-meter race across Marine Stadium.

The waterway the dragon boats used was built for the rowing competition at the 1932 Olympics.

The 2,400-year-old sport is rooted in Chinese history. The festival celebrates the life of a Chinese poet and patriot who committed suicide.

People from his village rushed their fishing boats into the river in an attempt to save him. They beat drums and splashed water with paddles during the search. The act developed into the dragon boat race.

The Long Beach event has grown into one of the largest competitions in the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsboatingboatsfestivalchinahistoryLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
Torrance Antique Street Faire celebrating 20 years
Volunteers preserve habitat at San Pedro's White Point Nature Preserve
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection to Gardena, Lynwood murders
LA keeps kids out of gangs with Summer Night Lights program
2 arrested for stealing thousands of items from Valley cars
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
OC needle exchange program approved to operate
Ventura County Fair features rides, music, deep-fried food
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Show More
Accused NYC killer caught in NoHo says he hears voices in his head
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Hemet WWII veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Demand for crossover SUVs continues to grow
Sara Bareilles puts music on the menu of new show 'Waitress'
More News