Big Sunday projects help SoCal schools, communities

Volunteers painted stars and planted a garden at La Salle Elementary School in South LA for Big Sunday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Today is Big Sunday across Southern California - a day to get out and help community members.

One project got underway at La Salle Elementary School in South Los Angeles.

Parents, students and volunteers painted stars on the exterior walls and planted a garden.

Volunteers also set up a literacy table and gave away books to students and their families.

A lawsuit filed late last year claims less than 10 of the 179 students tested at the school last year met state English standards.

In response to the lawsuit last year, officials with the California Department of Education said the state allocates more funds for high-needs students.

"Basically the slogan of Big Sunday is everybody helps, everybody wins," said Kara Corwin, a Big Sunday project coordinator. "And that's what you see on projects like this today where you've got a lot of families from all ends coming out to do things together."
