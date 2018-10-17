COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chaka Khan announced as 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal

EMBED </>More Videos

Chaka Khan, the 10-time Grammy winner, will be the 2019 Tournament of Roses grand marshal. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Chaka Khan, the 10-time Grammy winner, will be the 2019 Tournament of Roses grand marshal.

The announcement came Wednesday in Pasadena at the Tournament House. Khan came out to talk about her excitement to participate in the 130th Rose Parade.

"This is something so new and different for me...To think that I would ever be a part of something like this - who knew? I hope you like me. At any rate, we're going to have fun," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full announcement ceremony where Chaka Khan was unveiled as the 2019 Tournament of Roses grand marshal.



She went on to say that she was a "little bit scared" to be the grand marshal.

"But fear is for me has always been a good thing. If I'm scared of something, or if something scares me a wee bit, I'm all about it. I go to conquer," she said.

The theme is "The Melody of Life," which celebrates the universal language of music and how it brings people together.

Khan will also participate in the pre-game celebration at the 105th Rose Bowl game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrose paradeparadecelebritymusic newsPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
OC dental office offering free services to vets for November event
Tribes come together in San Pedro for Many Winters Gathering of Elders
Kids enjoy old-fashioned arts and crafts in Long Beach
Manhattan Beach looking to add some life to utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family mourns loss of mother killed in Encino hit-and-run
Feinstein, de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 5 preview
George Pennacchio shares memories of growing up in Lynwood
Dodgers take Game 4 over Brewers, even NLCS at 2-2
Prop. 4, children's hospital bond initiative, gets Garcetti's endorsement
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Nathan Fillion talks new cop show 'The Rookie'
Show More
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
First lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
More News