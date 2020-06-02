'Protest and demonstrate in a peaceful manner' church leaders urge in downtown LA gathering

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A peaceful protest organized by local church leaders was held in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.Several hundred people took part as local pastors and community activists called for continued peace as protests are held over the death of George Floyd."We're here today as a community of faith and churches in action," said one pastor. "We're here as people of faith to send a strong message, of what the family of George Floyd has asked us to do, and that is protest and demonstrate in a peaceful manner."There was only a light police presence near the event, with officers lined up to protect LAPD headquarters. Some police officers took a knee with the protesters in a show of support and there were no disruptions reported.