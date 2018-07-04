COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Claremont vigil held for slain Cal Poly Pomona security officer

EMBED </>More Videos

The community is remembering a Cal Poly Pomona security officer who was fatally stabbed on campus last week. (KABC)

By
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
The community is remembering slain Cal Poly Pomona security officer Mark Manlapaz, who was fatally stabbed on campus last week.

Manlapaz also worked as a park ranger in Claremont, where a candlelight vigil attended by more than 200 people was held Thursday evening.

RELATED: Cal Poly Pomona security officer fatally stabbed on campus identified

Officers from several jurisdictions, including the Claremont Police Department and El Monte Police Department, paid their respects during the memorial service.

Several of Manlapaz's fellow park rangers described him as a gentle soul who loved his jobs.

"We spent a lot of time together," ranger John Obert said. "Every time I got off shift, we would sit and just talk about what was going on. Mark was amazing. He was supportive. He would get us what we needed by hook or crook."

The Claremont park rangers are now wearing a black band with Manlapaz's badge number over their own to honor him.

Manlapaz's mother Carmelina Curtis called her son a "wonderful child who I'll miss dearly."

Many of those in attendance released green balloons in remembrance of Manlapaz.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsstabbingCSU Pomonaofficer killedvigilPomonaLos Angeles CountyClaremont
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cal Poly Pomona officer stabbed to death on campus, police say
Cal Poly Pomona officer fatally stabbed on campus ID'd
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News