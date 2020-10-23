Community & Events

Get to know your City Council District 4 candidates

The City Council District 4 candidates participated in a forum streamed live on ABC7.com earlier this month to give their constituents a glimpse into their platforms.
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- The City Council District 4 seat is on the ballot this year if you live in one of 53 neighborhoods, including Sherman Oaks, Koreatown and Los Feliz.

The incumbent, David Ryu, has held the office since 2015.

His opponent, Nithya Raman, is an urban planner and most recently served as the first executive director of Time's Up Entertainment.

Earlier this month, both candidates participated in a forum streamed live on ABC7.com.

Topics included the homelessness crisis and small business survival during the pandemic.

To learn more about the candidates, watch the video above.

Early in-person voting starts Saturday, October 24th.
