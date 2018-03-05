The families of labor rights leader Cesar Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy are honoring the 50th anniversary of the end of Chavez's 25-day fast for nonviolence.A presentation and panel was held at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools in Los Angeles. Chavez's son, Paul, spoke to the crowd of students and civil rights leaders."My father was convinced that nonviolence was the best way to attack injustice," Chavez said. "It was the best way to fight for fairness and equality, and it was true in his lifetime just like it's true today."Kennedy's daughter, Kerry, was also there. Her father embraced Chavez's nonviolent cause. The event served as a way to teach students about the iconic moment in Latino civil and labor rights history.In February 1968, Chavez began his fast as a form of nonviolent resistance. The fast lasted 25 days and ended with an appearance by Kennedy at his side.