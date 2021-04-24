Community & Events

Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday in New York

Procession set for DMX's memorial service in Yonkers, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A final goodbye begins Saturday for the late hip-hop artist DMX in New York.

The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" will begin at Yonkers Avenue and Central Park Avenue near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

It will cause intermittent street closures between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A memorial service takes place at 4 p.m. at the Barclays Center.

For those unable to get inside, a video feed of the service will be made available.

Earl Simmons, a Yonkers native, died on April 9 at the age of 50.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.

