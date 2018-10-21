EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4532567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ceremony bar and restaurant in Studio City keeps the Day of the Dead alive all year long.

When it comes to Halloween do you think of all the scares? Or the sweets? Whatever Halloween means to you, we've found seven Halloween experiences that will guarantee a spooky, good time!The Hollywood Museum is one of LA's treasures. The lobby is historic, with the world famous Max Factor makeup rooms, where he transformed actresses into icons. For the Halloween season, the second floor is a must-see with the new exhibit "30 Years of Make-up, Monsters and Magic, " featuring the coolest and most memorable creatures created by the practical effects studio, Amalgamated Dynamics, Inc.Co-founders Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff, Jr. take you through the entire process of making monsters, aliens and animals including "Alien vs. Predator," Pennywise from "IT," and Annabelle. The exhibit runs now through Dec. 31, 2018. Plus, be sure to follow their YouTube channel, Studio ADI, for hundreds of behind-the-scenes videos of your favorite creatures!Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday that celebrates loved ones who've passed. Although it's not related to Halloween, it is celebrated from October 31 through November 2, and we found a restaurant in Studio City that keeps the Day of the Dead-- alive, all year long! Ceremony bar and restaurant features themed artwork and murals, while serving up modern Mexican tapas and tasty drinks like the Mexican Mule and the Chupacabra, a spicy Mezcal based drink that might just have you seeing the mystical monster for yourself!Now if you like your Halloween more cute than creepy, we've got the perfect treats for you! With a location in the Fairfax District and a new shop in Westlake Village, Cake Money Bakery satisfies sweet cravings with a nostalgic touch. Pastry chef and co-owner Elizabeth Belkind recreates classic treats, with their own versions of Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Oreos, and Pop Tarts. During the Halloween season they get to "dress up" their treats in costumes and turn them into sweet ghosts, yummy mummies, and tasty critters!You might call Pageant of the Monsters the evil twin of Pageant of the Masters, the world famous and decades-old theatrical experience, where masterpieces are reimagined as 3D, living, breathing, works of art. Located at the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, the festival grounds undergo a monster of a transformation to create a whole carnival of arts and crafts, a sideshow featuring an alien autopsy, a visit by the demented chef, fortune tellers and a winding labyrinth of hidden horrors! Be sure to visit as the Pageant of the Monsters requires such a huge set up, it only happens once every five years.Hollywood's Magic Castle is the mecca of the magic world. A private magician's club built inside of a 100-year-old Victorian mansion, where all the rooms have been transformed into multiple magic show theaters, mystical bars and a top-notch dining experience. As if a visit to the fantastical castle was not exciting enough, during the entire week of Halloween they're going all out with an interactive, immersive, murder mystery experience, called Murder Mansion. To find out the magic words that will gain you access to the Magic Castle you either have to be a member, know a member who can invite you, or use our favorite little trick and book a stay at the cute little Magic Castle Hotel next door. For every night you stay, you can make a reservation for dinner to enjoy the club that night!As you enter this unique mom and pop shop in Burbank, you'll first come across Ace of Vase. The beautiful flower shop specializes in creating stunning arrangements using unexpected florals such as succulents, dried materials, fresh fruits and dark colored flowers. As you continue toward the back of the store into Hyaena Gallery, things get a little darker and weirder! Explore all the nooks and crannies to discover cool spooky stuff, artwork and sculptures that pay homage to monsters, aliens and all the things that go bump in the night. Check out their calendar for upcoming exhibits which have attracted horror greats like Guillermo Del Toro, John Carpenter and Wes Craven.Boo at the Zoo is back at the Los Angeles Zoo! For the entire month of October, guests can enjoy their spooky stroll and activity zone, filled with Halloween games, photo ops and a pumpkin patch. Check out the creepy crawly stations where you can get up close and personal with snakes, lizards and tarantulas and then visit the Halloween World of Birds show that features mysterious and misunderstood birds like vultures. On Saturdays, get an extra special treat as the gorillas, elephants and hogs get to play with and eat delicious jack-o-lanterns!