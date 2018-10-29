COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hermosa Beach hosts celebration of 'La La Land'

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Movie magic came to the Hermosa Beach Pier. It was a celebration of the film "La La Land."



The Hermosa Beach Pier played a role in the Oscar nominated film. Actor Ryan Gosling sang the award winning "City of Stars" on the Pier.

For the celebration, the city brought in original prop street lights from the movie. Singer Lou Giovannetti and his 20-piece orchestra performed.

Friends of the Parks provided a free screening of "La La Land" on a beachfront screen. The film won seven Golden Globes and took home six Oscars in February 2017.

The four-day event was sponsored by the City of Hermosa Beach.
