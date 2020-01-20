2020 Kingdom Day Parade draws large crowds, including notable local and national leaders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5865462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Keke Palmer, Co-Host of - ABC's Strahan, Sara & Keke, shares why he's grateful to be the grand marshal for the 2020 Kingdom Day Parade.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 was proud to broadcast the 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Monday, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.The parade marched through the streets of Leimert Park, featuring some of the area's best bands, ethnic dance groups, politicians and local leaders.It is the largest Martin Luther King Day parade and celebration in the country. This year's theme was "Equality For All Humanity, Our Next Step.""This is an important day and what's happening in our country right now makes it even more important," Said Rep. Maxine Waters. "I hope I'm doing the work that Martin Luther King would have me do, fighting for justice and equality and protecting our democracy."Among the many familiar faces at the parade was this year's grand marshal, Keke Palmer, Co-Host of - ABC's Strahan, Sara & Keke.