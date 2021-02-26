Community & Events

Inglewood woman fights to buy back house after being scammed twice

Ynes Torres, an Inglewood resident, is trying to buy back her house after being scammed twice.
By and Lisa Bartley
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirushomein the communitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19foreclosureshousingscamsevictionscamreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huge fire rips through Compton industrial complex
LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
SoCal girl cries for joy when told she's returning to school
LA man says EDD put him on hold for 9 hours
Asian man stabbed in back in New York City's Chinatown
Show More
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Mother killed when wheel smashes through windshield in TX
College dropout donates $20M to university he couldn't afford in 1963
Rachel Levine, 1st transgender nominee, deflects inflammatory questions from senator
Tiger Woods does not remember crash, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News