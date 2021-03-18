Community & Events

Is your pup "Pooch Perfect"? Show us!

Is your pup "Pooch Perfect"? Show us!

We are celebrating the premiere of ABC's new dog grooming competition series, "Pooch Perfect," Tuesday, March 30 at 8pm on ABC7.

The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, teams will face off each week in an epic grooming transformation!

We want to show off your precious pooch! Submit a photo below, and you could see your Fido or Fifi on a future edition of Eyewitness News at 6am.

*Photo subjects must live in KABC-TV's five-county viewing area: Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, Riverside County or San Bernardino County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsholiday lightshanukkahholidayshare your holidayskwanzaachristmas treewinterchristmaschristmas evecommunity
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy wounded in Hesperia shooting, suspect in custody
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
LAPD officer shoots, wounds man outside Pico Union police station
Seal Beach police launch hate crime investigation into racist letter
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
San Diego Convention Center to shelter migrant kids
Best spots to explore in Long Beach, according to locals
Show More
Rainbow lifeguard tower burned down in Long Beach
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
SoCal father who battled COVID for 3 months finally goes home
IE Girl Scout, 8, sets national record for cookie sales
Prince Harry lands job at SF startup BetterUp
More TOP STORIES News