Koreatown photo shop owner thanks Kacey Musgraves for social media help

By
KOREATOWN (KABC) -- Kacey Musgraves fans are putting down the selfie stick and heading to Toms One Hour Photo shop in Koreatown for their next Instagram picture.

"Ten years ago, it was a little slow, and now Kacey came in and made me busy again," said the owner Tom Tuong.

The country superstar learned about Tuong and his business, which was in danger of closing.

While she was on tour in L.A., she and her sister stopped by, took some fun pictures and created an Instagram account for the shop.

After 29 years in business in Koreatown, the shop gained thousands of Instagram followers, and a lot of new customers.

"Seeing the reaction has been amazing. I think my favorite part is seeing all the love that my dad's gotten," said Tuong's daughter Tisha.

"Tom is so nice and super talented. It's nice to kind of get off your phone and off the computer for a little bit and come here and be in the moment, " said customer Victoria Gold.

In one of Musgraves' Instagram posts, the Grammy winner calls Toms One Hour Photo "a rare mom and pop gem."

You can find it yourself on Beverly Boulevard at Normandie.

"Now I want to see her and say thank you again," said Tuong.
