LA County Fire Museum relocates to Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) --
The L.A. County Fire Museum has a new home. The Mayne Event Center in Bellflower pulled out all the stops for its grand opening.


A large crowd gathered outside to view the vintage firefighting apparatuses. Actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe from the 1970's hit show "Emergency!" were on hand for the opening.

The show's three engines from fictional Station 51 have starring roles in a display dedicated to "Emergency!"

The South Bay has a history with the show. Los Angeles Fire Station 127 in Carson was used for exterior shots in the series.

In addition to the "Emergency!" display, 13 other fire engines will be inside the building. Some dating back to 1888.

Starting July 18, hours will be Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission will be $5.
