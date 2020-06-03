LA Pride will stage protest march in solidarity with the Black community

Christopher Street West has announced that they will stage a protest march in solidarity with the Black community.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces the annual LA Pride Parade and Festival had previously cancelled all in-person events due to COVID-19.
However, the CSW Board of Directors has voted to peacefully assemble a protest in response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression.
"Fifty years ago Christopher Street West took to the streets of Hollywood in order to peacefully protest against police brutality and oppression," said Estevan Montemayor, President of CSW Board of Directors.
"It is our moral imperative to honor the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson and Silvia Rivera, who bravely led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the Black community against systemic racism and joining the fight for meaningful and long-lasting reform."
The protest march will step off on Sunday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. in Hollywood.
The march will continue through to West Hollywood and end at San Vicente and Santa Monica Blvds.
The California Department of Public Health recommends that participants engaging in the march should wear face coverings at all times.
