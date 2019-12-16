Community & Events

Las Posadas: Traditional Christmas celebration to kick off at Olvera Street in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- How does some sweet bread or pan dulce and a cup of champurrado sound?

The tradition of Las Posadas, an annual celebration which takes place during the Christmas season throughout Mexico and Latin America, is set to begin Monday at Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Based on biblical narrative, Las Posadas is a centuries-old cultural custom where participants reenact Mary and Joseph's search for lodging on their trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem ahead of Jesus' birth. Every year the nine-day commemoration, which represents the nine months of the Virgin Mary's pregnancy, leads up to Christmas Eve.



Festivities will include a children's piñata, live Christmas music, and a procession, which starts and ends at the Avila adobe, the oldest house in L.A.

The celebrations will start at 6:30 p.m. each night through Dec. 24.
