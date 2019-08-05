Community & Events

Long Beach memorial honors teens who died in service of country

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- A memorial going up in Long Beach honors the young men and women of the military who died while deployed in Afghanistan or Iraq.

It's called the Teen Memorial, put on by Veterans For Peace.

It honors the hundreds of service members who never made it to 20 years old.

The Teen Memorial is part of a bigger Arlington West memorial put up in Huntington Beach and Santa Monica to honor fallen troops.
