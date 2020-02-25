community journalist

Lynwood hosts community viewing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of fans filled the bleachers in the gymnasium of the Lynwood Community Center to honor the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

"I thought it would be a great idea to put something together for our community," said City Council Member Marisela Santana. "Honestly, in the beginning, we thought it would be great to get like 30 people, so I talked to the school district and said, 'can we get some students to watch with residents?' And they said, 'yes.'"

Student athletes from Lynwood High School and Firebaugh High School were in attendance.

"As a coach, I wanted to know how his life and his image and 'Mambo Mentality' resonated with them," said Lynwood High School Boys' Basketball Coach Jason Crowe. "It's good for our young men to mourn together."

Among the viewers was a family from Texas and Alaska who did not get the chance to attend the event at the Staples Center.

"I would've did anything for my wife to be in that Staples Center," said Robert Alvarado, who brought his family of four to Los Angeles from Galveston, Texas. "We tried everything."

Mary Katasse and her 79-year-old 'grandma,' Judy Hanson, traveled to Los Angeles all the way from Juneau, Alaska. The pair was disappointed that they did not get a ticket to the Celebration of Life event.

"We did all of the steps we were supposed to do and we were hoping to be selected and we didn't but we had to come anyway so she could be around people who loved him as much as she did to help heal," said Katasse about Hanson.. "This is a tremendous loss for her."

Fans will continue to remember the legacy that Kobe and Gianna leave behind.

"He was an amazing basketball player, but he was always a good husband," said Council Member Santana. "And we saw he was always a great dad."
