Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Fans of Mac Miller gathered at the Fairfax District Saturday night to honor the late rapper after his death.
The rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, died Friday at the age of 26 after he was found unresponsive in his Studio City home in the late morning hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m.
There is no official cause of death yet, but it is believed to have been caused by a drug overdose. McCormick was planning to start a nationwide tour next month.
Fans of McCormick spoke about the impact the rapper had on their lives as they brought photos and candles to the vigil that begun at about 8 p.m.
They said they admired the rapper as a person, and his music meant a lot.
"It's just been really overwhelming," Alycia Cassady, a friend of McCormick, said. "I've known him for such a long time. I loved his music forever. It's just heartbreaking to see this.
McCormick often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics.
"It's really sad to see such a talented artist go, someone who really advocated against (substance abuse) toward the end of his life," fan Dalton Dismukes said. "It's just really sad to see him go."