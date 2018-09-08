COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans of Mac Miller gathered at the Fairfax District Saturday night to honor the late rapper after his death.

By
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fans of Mac Miller gathered at the Fairfax District Saturday night to honor the late rapper after his death.

The rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, died Friday at the age of 26 after he was found unresponsive in his Studio City home in the late morning hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m.

There is no official cause of death yet, but it is believed to have been caused by a drug overdose. McCormick was planning to start a nationwide tour next month.

Fans of McCormick spoke about the impact the rapper had on their lives as they brought photos and candles to the vigil that begun at about 8 p.m.

They said they admired the rapper as a person, and his music meant a lot.

"It's just been really overwhelming," Alycia Cassady, a friend of McCormick, said. "I've known him for such a long time. I loved his music forever. It's just heartbreaking to see this.

McCormick often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics.

"It's really sad to see such a talented artist go, someone who really advocated against (substance abuse) toward the end of his life," fan Dalton Dismukes said. "It's just really sad to see him go."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsentertainmentcelebrity deathsrap musicrapperFairfaxLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
San Pedro Burger Bash helps honor Navy during Fleet Week
Woodland Hills neighborhood divided over possible name change
Cardboard Yacht Regatta brings mini-boat fun to Santa Monica
Fleet Week kicks off in San Pedro
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Barack Obama touts Democratic candidates at Anaheim rally
2 critical after suffering electric shock at Irwindale Speedway
10-year-old girl dies in Cypress Park house fire; 6 others injured
OC authorities ask for public's help in finding missing girl
2 suspects in Porsche arrested after chase in LA, Orange counties
Chemical spill at Cal State Fullerton prompts brief evacuation
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Show More
Cardi B escorted out of NYFW party after lunging at Nicki Minaj
Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Refugio oil spill: Texas company found guilty of 9 criminal charges
CA child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
More News