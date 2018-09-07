ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age of 26, family confirms

Mac Miller, the popular rapper who often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics, died Friday in his Studio City home at the age of 26. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Mac Miller, the popular rapper who often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics, died Friday at the age of 26.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick. The coroner's van arrived on scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Sometime around 4 p.m., Miller's body was placed into the van.

His family released a statement regarding Miller's death, but did not release details on how he died.

Warner Bros. Records also released a statement, saying in part that Miller was "a hugely gifted and inspiring artist."



Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.

McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."


McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.
MORE: Rapper Mac Miller arrested on suspicion of DUI after Studio City hit-and-run
Mac Miller was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the SUV he was driving slammed into a pole in Studio City and he allegedly fled the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
