East LA Mexican Independence Day parade boasts vibrant colors and pride of culture

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vibrant and colorful outfits and floats sailed down the streets of East Los Angeles Sunday for the annual Mexican Independence Day parade.It's the nation's largest and oldest Latin parade, which entered into its 73rd year!Among the many in attendance were annual parade goers, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti."We see these times of division and words of hate and some of the consequences. It's good to see love, unity, the things that we show here in Los Angeles," Garcetti said.